Ryanair to launch charter operations in Poland

February 15, 2017 Poland AM

Irish low-cost airline, Ryanair, plans to start passenger charter operations in Poland as soon as in 2018, company’s CEO Michael O’Leary said. The airline is interested in such activity because of high demand from Polish tour operators. “We need to save Polish holiday makers from the current high prices,” O’Leary said with his trademark grandiloquent…

