Salaries up 6% y/y in September – GUS

Average remuneration increased by 6 percent year-on-year in September to reach PLN 4,473.06 before tax, according to statistic office GUS data. Market consensus saw the increase at 6.1 percent. In month-on-month terms it fell by 0.4 percent. Employment increased by 4.5 percent y/y (market consensus 4.7 percent) and by 0.1 percent m/m to a level…
