Sales in small-format stores fell by 4.2% y/y in December 

According to data from independent market research agency Centrum Monitorowania Rynku (CMR), sales in small-format stores in December last year fell by 4.2 percent y/y and in monthly terms increased by 9.7 percent. In the whole of 2016, sales in stores of this format increased by 4.2 percent. “CMR data shows that throughout 2016 total…
Related Posts
-
Black Friday expected to be a major reta...November 24, 2016
-
CBOS: 61% of Poles support Sunday trade ...September 29, 2016
-
Foreigners spent over PLN 19 bln on shop...September 28, 2016
-
Survey: 37% of Poles shop by smartphone;...September 22, 2016