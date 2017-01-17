Sales in small-format stores fell by 4.2% y/y in December 

January 17, 2017 Poland AM

According to data from independent market research agency Centrum Monitorowania Rynku (CMR), sales in small-format stores in December last year fell by 4.2 percent y/y and in monthly terms increased by 9.7 percent. In the whole of 2016, sales in stores of this format increased by 4.2 percent. “CMR data shows that throughout 2016 total…

