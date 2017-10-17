Sales in small stores up by 2.7% y/y – report

October 17, 2017 Poland AM

Sales in small stores (up to 300 sqm) increased by 2.7 percent y/y in September, according to a report prepared by market research firm CMR. In month-on-month terms, sales fell by 10 percent, mainly due to a decrease in seasonal shopping, such as ice cream (a drop of 70 percent m/m), beer (a 22 percent…

