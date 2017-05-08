Saller launches retail park projects in Rawicz and Gryfino

Investor Saller Group has launched construction work on a retail park project in Rawicz in western Poland, which will comprise approximately 3,700 sqm of leasable space. The scheme, which is being built by construction company Budrem, will be located next to the city’s bus station and a Kaufland store. Saller has also started work on the first phase of a retail park development in Gryfino in the north-western part of the country, which will be located next to an existing Lidl store and is expected to be further extended later this and next year.