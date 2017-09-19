San Leon sells 7 Polish concessions

September 19, 2017 Poland AM

San Leon Energy sold six of its Polish concessions to Horizon Petroleum, the company said in a market filing. The sale concerns oil and gas licenses in Cieszyn, Bielsko Biała, Prusice, Kotlarka and one concession which is under application. In a separate deal, San Leon sold concessions in Góra and Nowa Sól to Gemini Resources….

