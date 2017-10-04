Sarantis renews major lease deal with MLP

Consumer goods producer and distributor Sarantis has renewed its lease agreement for more than 11,500 sqm of warehouse and office space in the MLP Pruszków II logistics park near Warsaw. The tenant has also taken up an additional 2,300 sqm in the location with Axi Immo having brokered the transaction. Sarantis has been a client of MLP Group, the developer of MLP Pruszków II, since 2001.
