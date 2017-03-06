Saryusz-Wolski out of EPP. His chances to be EC President slim-to-none – Reuters

Jacek Saryusz-Wolski whose bid for the European Council President seat was submitted by Polish government either left or was dismissed from the biggest grouping in the European Parliament, the European People’s Party (EPP), depending on who you ask. Saryusz-Wolski said that he left the grouping after it said that it won’t support his candidacy, pledging…
Related Posts
-
PiS submits Saryusz-Wolski candidacy for...March 5, 2017
-
Kaczyński: We won’t support Tusk c...February 28, 2017
-
Poland to submit Saryusz-Wolski for the ...February 27, 2017
-
Tusk to Pence: let’s not pretend t...February 20, 2017