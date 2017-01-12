Savills introduces new service line in Poland

Real estate services firm Savills has recently officially launched its industrial and logistics agency in Poland. The team comprises six people and is headed by Wojciech Zoń who previously worked as an associate director in the industrial department of JLL. “The Polish industrial market is currently one of the most rapidly expanding industrial markets in Europe. The record-breaking demand levels for modern industrial and logistics space resulted in developers commencing construction of multiple project, in both core and emerging locations across Poland. With the recently established industrial and logistic agency, we continue to invest into further expansion of Savills in Poland to provide clients with the highest level of service, as well as to explore new opportunities across all real estate sectors,” commented Tomasz Buras, the managing director of Savills in Poland.