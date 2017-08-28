Savills re-commercializing Centrum Krakowska 61 in Warsaw

Image: Savills

Savills has been appointed as the exclusive leasing agent responsible for the re-commercialization of part of the retail space in the Centrum Krakowska 61 complex in Warsaw. The complex is to be modernized in the near future with one of the buildings, comprising 11,800 sqm, set to get a complete makeover. Located in the Włochy district of Warsaw and offering a total of almost 55,000 sqm of space, Centrum Krakowska 61 is one of the largest retail complexes in the Polish capital. It includes stores of retailers such as Agata, Komfort and Media Markt. An Auchan hypermarket, an Orlen gas station and a Burger King restaurant are also present in the location.

“The modernization of the two-storey building belonging to the Centrum Krakowska 61 retail park will completely change its image, providing a flexible and modern retail space with a new interesting façade, within a recognizable and popular location. The schedule of the modernization work will be determined by the progress of the commercialization process. Our commercialization strategy will focus on expanding the current offer of the complex, making it more complete,” said Magdalena Jakubowska, a senior leasing manager in the retail department of Savills.

The Centrum Krakowska 61 retail park is owned by the Octava FIZAN fund, which is managed by Octava Asset Management.