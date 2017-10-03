Schöck to move to Segro Industrial Park Tychy 2 in Silesia

Image: Segro

Schöck Group, a manufacturer of thermal and acoustic insulation used in the construction industry, has leased over 4,000 sqm of space in the Segro Industrial Park Tychy 2 complex, which Segro is now developing in Silesia. Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Shöck is expected to move into its new premises by the end of next year. The Segro Industrial Park Tychy 2 complex will comprise two buildings and offer a total of almost 42,000 sqm of warehouse and production space. One of the buildings has already been completed.