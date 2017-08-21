Scott Dwyer appointed as Group COO at Atrium

Image: Atrium European Real Estate

Scott Dwyer has been promoted to the position of Group COO at shopping center owner, operator and re-developer Atrium European Real Estate, effective October 1 2017. He will combine the new position with his current position of the company’s CEO in Poland. Dwyer has been the CEO of Atrium in Poland since joining the Group in October 2014. He initiated the company’s program of redeveloping and extending three flagship shopping centers in Warsaw. Dwyer has over 20 years of experience in CEE real estate markets having previously worked for companies including Heitman International, ING Real Estate Development and Rodamco Europe/Unibail-Rodamco.