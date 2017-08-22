SEGRO developing 30,400-sqm warehouse for Arvato

Image: SEGRO

Logistics space developer SEGRO is now working on a 30,400-sqm warehouse for outsourcing company Arvato Polska within its SEGRO Logistics Park Stryków complex in central Poland. The scheme is scheduled to be completed in autumn with Goldbeck acting as the general contractor. Colliers Internationl brokered the transaction between SEGRO and Arvato which has an option to lease an additional 30,000 sqm in the location in the future. Located near the intersection of the A1 and A2 motoways, SEGRO Logistics Park Stryków is the flagship park of SEGRO in Central and Eastern Europe. The complex currently comprises 200,000 sqm of space with its total development potential estimated at up to 400,000 sqm.