SEGRO Logistics Park Warsaw, Nadarzyn with green credentials

Image: SEGRO

A new part of building “C” in the SEGRO Logistics Park Warsaw, Nadarzyn complex near the Polish capital has obtained a BREEAM certificate for energy efficiency and environmental performance at the “Very Good” level. According to SEGRO, the developer of the project, the scheme has secured the highest rating of all the BREEAM-certified warehouse developments in Poland. The newly certified SEGRO warehouse comprises almost 15,000 sqm of space and is now more than 70 percent leased out. The SEGRO Logistics Park Warsaw, Nadarzyn complex currently offers more than 90,000 sqm of space and has a total development potential of over 150,000 sqm.