Senate committee votes to suspend retail tax until 2019

October 19, 2017 Poland AM

The members of the Senate’s Budget and Public Finance Committee unanimously voted in favor of suspending the retail tax for another year, until the end of 2018. The work on the retail tax bill will continue. “We have prepared a budget bill that has a much lower deficit than the one planned for this year….

