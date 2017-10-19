Senate committee votes to suspend retail tax until 2019

The members of the Senate’s Budget and Public Finance Committee unanimously voted in favor of suspending the retail tax for another year, until the end of 2018. The work on the retail tax bill will continue. “We have prepared a budget bill that has a much lower deficit than the one planned for this year….
Related Posts
-
Poland suspends retail tax till 2019...August 13, 2017
-
Poland to suspend retail tax till 2019...July 30, 2017
-
European Commission: Polish retail tax v...July 2, 2017
-
Polish Senate swears in new MPC member...November 17, 2016