Senate passes budget bill

January 11, 2017 Poland AM

The Senate has adopted Poland’s 2017 budget without amendments. The budget bill was adopted by the Sejm (lower house of Polish parliament) on December 16, amidst certain controversy. Parliamentary opposition is still demanding the deliberations on the budget bill be repeated as it considers the manner in which it was adopted as illegal. The budget’s…

