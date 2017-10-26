Serenada shopping center in Kraków to open for business

Image: Mayland Real Estate

The Serenada shopping center, which developer Mayland Real Estate has completed in Kraków, will open for business on October 27. The mall comprises 42,000 sqm of space and houses 160 stores and points of service with 70 percent of its tenants representing the fashion sector. The value of the project is estimated at €140 million. Mayland Real Estate has been present in Poland since 1995 and has to date developed several other retail schemes across the country, including Karolinka in Opole, Pogoria in Dąbrowa Górnicza, Jantar in Słupsk and Riviera in Gdynia. The company is currently preparing a number of new developments, among them the extension of the CH Ster shopping center in Szczecin.