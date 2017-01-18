Setanta to debut on WSE 

Polish company Setanta is to debut on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange on January 19, moving from the NewConnect market, it was announced in a press release on Wednesday. Setanta will be the 487th company listed on the main market and the first debut on the market in 2017, according to the…
