Sfinks shareholders against Dominium takeover

July 27, 2017 Poland AM

The Supervisory Board of the WSE-listed restaurant operator Sfinks Polska has decided against buying a 40 percent share in the Dominium pizzeria chain. “In the opinion of the Board, the purchase of the shares does not guarantee control over Dominium activity, limiting possible synergies, and does not guarantee Sfinks a return on investment assumed in…

