Shake-up in the KNF management

February 16, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s financial market watchdog KNF let go deputy CEOs Wojciech Kwaśniak and Lesław Gajek and appointed Filip Świtała and Marcin Pachucki in their place. No reason were given for the dismissal. Kwaśniak held the position since 2011, while Gajek took his post three years earlier. Świtała will be responsible for supervising the banking department, while…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts