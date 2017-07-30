Sierra Gorda to be profitable in 3-4 years – KGHM CEO

WSE-listed, state-run copper and silver giant KGHM’s Chilean copper mine in Sierra Gorda could be profitable in 3-4 years, company’s CEO Radosław Domagalski said. “We have much better control of the Sierra Gorda project and can fully say we want to stay. There is a huge space for improvement within the current model,” he said….
