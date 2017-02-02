Silesia offers free transport due to smog

Public transport will be free in the Silesia agglomeration on Thursday, due to the alarmingly high smog levels. Passengers need to produce a valid car registration and an ID to be eligible for fare-free transit. Free public transport is only a small step in fighting smog, stressed the representatives of the KZK GOP, responsible for…
