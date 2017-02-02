Silesia offers free transport due to smog

February 2, 2017 Poland AM

Public transport will be free in the Silesia agglomeration on Thursday, due to the alarmingly high smog levels. Passengers need to produce a valid car registration and an ID to be eligible for fare-free transit. Free public transport is only a small step in fighting smog, stressed the representatives of the KZK GOP, responsible for…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts