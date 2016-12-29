Silesian start-up funds program to expand

December 29, 2016 Poland AM

A new program will provide a total of PLN 194 million for entrepreneurs starting businesses in Silesia, and will prioritize funding to those in the key fields of IT, medicine, and energy, the Silesian Center for Entrepreneurship (ŚCP) told the press on Thursday. “It’s a good time to plan investments, increasing the competitiveness of businesses….

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts