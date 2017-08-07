Skanska launches Nowy Rynek mixed-use project in Poznań

Image: Skanska Property Poland

Developer Skanska Property Poland has launched construction on the first phase of its Nowy Rynek mixed-use project in Poznań, which will be developed on the site of a former bus station in the downtown of the city. The first phase of the scheme will involve the development of an office building with 25,000 sqm of leasable space, which is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2019. The entire complex will comprise five buildings sitting on a 3.8-hectare plot and developed around a central square. They will offer a total of approximately 100,000 sqm of leasable area. Nowy Rynek is the third project of Skanska Property Poland in Poznań.