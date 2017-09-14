Skarbiec deal finalized. Investor with threefold ROI

Private equity fund Enterprise Investors finalized the sale deal of a 43.86 percent stake in asset manager Skarbiec Holding to real estate developer Murapol. Murapol acquired the 33 percent stake back in June for PLN 75.2 million, and on Thursday it bought the remaining 10.86 percent for PLN 11.4 million. The deal completes Enterprise Investors’…
