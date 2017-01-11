Skarbiec TFI with over PLN 19 bln AUM

Investment Fund Skarbiec TFI’s value of Assets under Management increased to reach PLN 19.17 billion at the end of December from PLN 15.9 billion a month earlier, the company stated. At the end of 2016, the company managed 45 funds and subfunds as well as 16 dedicated funds….
