Slovakian PM: our vital interest is the EU, not Visegrad Group

Slovakian PM Robert Fico said that it’s in Bratislava interest to be a part of a deeply integrated core EU, not with the Visegrad Group. “The fundamentals of my policy are being close to the (EU) core, close to France, to Germany. I am very much interested in regional cooperation within the Visegrad Group but…
