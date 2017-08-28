Slovenian PM: I would support sanctions against Poland if needed

Slovenian PM Miro Cerar said that his country would support punishing countries who infringe on EU’s core values. “If somebody would seriously endanger the rule of law in Europe, then Slovenia would support sanctions if they were needed,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg, pointing fingers at Warsaw. “We are seeing some processes in…
