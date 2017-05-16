Smaller cities increasingly popular with logistics developers, tenants

While the most new logistics space in Poland is still developed in the largest agglomerations across the country, a number of smaller cities are now getting more and more popular with tenants and developers, according to a recent report by Colliers International and Randstad Polska. The shortage of qualified employees in some of the major logistics markets in Poland and the ongoing development of transport infrastructure in smaller urban centers in the country are some of the main reasons for the trend, the study said. New markets with prospects for the development of logistics space now include Białystok, Legnica/Bolesławiec, Częstochowa, Kielce, Konin, Lublin, Radom, Rzeszów and Zielona Góra. In some of these locations – including in Konin, Lublin and Legnica/Bolesławiec – the first modern warehouse projects have already been developed. A logistics park comprising 17,000 sqm is now being planned near Kielce, while in Białystok and Częstochowa developers are already securing sites for future schemes.