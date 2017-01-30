Smog levels dangerous over weekend

January 30, 2017 Poland AM

The Government Security Centre in Warsaw (known as the RCB) warned on its twitter account on Saturday that levels of particulate substances in some areas of central and southern Poland had reached levels which made the air quality dangerous for some. “[There are] high concentrations of PM10 in the south and in central Poland, remember…

