Solaris Center mall extension starts in Opole

Image: NEPI Rockcastle

Investor NEPI Rockcastle and the municipal authorities of Opole in south-western Poland have launched a public-private partnership project, which will involve the extension and modernization of the Solaris Center shopping center in the downtown of the city. The scheme, which is valued at PLN 100 million, is scheduled to be completed in the final quarter of next year. The mall will grow by an additional more than 9,000 sqm of GLA, which will house about 40 new stores and points of service. A new parking lot with spaces for some 300 vehicles will be developed under the shopping center and a neighboring public square. The public areas and the roads infrastructure around Solaris Center will be re-arranged. Opened in 2009, Solaris Center currently comprises approximately 17,700 sqm of retail space and houses around 90 tenants.