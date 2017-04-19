Solaris sells 40 buses to the Netherlands

Construction on largest water park in CE... Investor Global City Holdings has officially launched construction work on the first phase of its Park of Poland project in Mszczonów near Warsaw, which will involve the development of the largest water park in Central and Eastern Europe. Called Sunt...

Europa Capital completes major Warsaw ho... Fund management group Europa Capital has finalized the acquisition of the Radisson Blu Centrum Hotel in downtown Warsaw. Boutique real estate advisory WX Management Services advised the buyer, co-invested in the transaction and will provide asset man...

Atal launches Baltica Towers project in ... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Atal has launched apartment sales in its Atal Baltica Towers project in Gdańsk, which will comprise two 13-floor buildings – a residential building and an apartment hotel building – and offer a total of almost 2...

BBI gets financing for two Koneser build... A subsidiary of Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer BBI Development has secured more than PLN 43.2 million in bank financing from Pekao SA for buildings ‘E1’ and ‘E3’ in the Centrum Praskie Koneser mixed-use project in the Polish capital. The loan...