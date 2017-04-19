Solaris sells 40 buses to the Netherlands

Polish bus and tram producer Solaris signed its first contract in the Netherlands. The company has sold 40 of its Solaris Urbino buses to Connexxion firm, Solaris said in a press release. “The fact that we were able to enter the very isolated Dutch market is a big achievement for us. We can assure R-net…
