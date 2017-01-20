Sold industrial output up 2.3% y/y in December 2016

Sold industrial output grew by 2.3 percent year-on-year in December 2016, and fell by 4.3 percent month-on-month (due to the seasonal factor, as December has fewer working days than November), statistics office GUS said in a statement. After eliminating seasonal factors, sold industrial production was 3.9 percent higher than in the corresponding month of 2015…

