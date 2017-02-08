Some 70% Lithuanians enjoy Polish products

Some 70 percent of Lithuanians have positive sentiment toward Polish products, RAIT survey showed. Additionally, 72 percent of Lithuanians say that Polish products are very cheap, 75 percent claim they are easy to find in shops and 72 percent appreciate good quality-to-value ratio. As many as 69 percent of Lithuanians think that Polish products have…
