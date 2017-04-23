S&P affirms Poland’s rating

Rating agency Standard & Poor’s affirmed Poland’s BBB+/A-2 with a stable outlook. According to S&P Poland has a positive outlook when it comes to its flexible exchange rate regime and NBP’s independent and credible monetary policy, which offsets the risks arising from government’s more expansionary fiscal stance, increased social spending. “Poland ratings are constrained by view of Poland’s low income and wealth levels and an institutional framework that has weakened,” S&P wrote in its report.

The agency sees this year’s GDP to reach 3.3 percent growth, mostly due to an increase in EU-funded investments.

In January last year, Standard & Poor’s lowered Poland’s rating to BBB+ from A- and changed its outlook to negative.