S&P increase rating for Pfleiderer Group to B+ with positive outlook

January 23, 2017 Poland AM

Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings has increased the long-term corporate credit rating for the Pfleiderer Group and German company PCF GmbH, a 100 percent subsidiary, to B+ from B, the agency said. The rating outlook is positive. “The increase occurs after Pfleiderer improved its operating results and due to our expectations that lower interest expenditure and…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts