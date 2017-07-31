S&P: Lower EU funds might affect CEE countries ratings

Expected lower inflows of EU funds in the new European Union financial perspective beginning in 2021, might affect CEE countries ratings in a negative way, S&P rating agency said. “With Brexit, and increasing talks about a two-speed EU, as well as growing friction between nationalist governments in the CEE countries and their European partners, S&P…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.