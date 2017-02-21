State coal group to be listed on WSE within 5 years – Tchórzewski

Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchórzewski said that Poland might float the Polska Grupa Górnicza after its merger with Katowicki Holding Węglowy is completed. “If our economic assumptions materialized, we would like PGG to move in the footsteps of JSW, i.e. to become a listed company within 5 years,” the minister said. Poland plans to merge two…
