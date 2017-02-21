State coal group to be listed on WSE within 5 years – Tchórzewski

February 21, 2017 Poland AM

Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchórzewski said that Poland might float the Polska Grupa Górnicza after its merger with Katowicki Holding Węglowy is completed. “If our economic assumptions materialized, we would like PGG to move in the footsteps of JSW, i.e. to become a listed company within 5 years,” the minister said. Poland plans to merge two…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts