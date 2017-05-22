State Treasury debt inches down in March

The State Treasury debt increased by 0.4 percent month-on-month at end-March and amounted to PLN 941.42 billion, Poland’s Ministry of Finance informed. Since the beginning of the year, the debt has increased by 1.4 percent.

The result was caused mainly by financing a net loan for the state budget (PLN 5.3 billion increase) and changes in currency exchange rates (PLN 7.3 billion decrease), the statement reads.

Domestic debt in March increased by PLN 6.4 billion to PLN 639.48 billion (1 percent increase m/m), while foreign denominated debt amounted to PLN 301.94 billion (3.2 percent drop m/m).