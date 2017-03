The State Treasury debt increased by 0.2 percent month-on-month in January and amounted to PLN 930.05 billion, Poland’s Ministry of Finance informed.

The debt increase was caused mainly by financing a net loan for the state budget (PLN 15.9 billion) and changes in currency exchange rates (PLN 7.1 billion),” the statement reads.

Domestic debt increased by PLN 8.7 billion, while foreign denominated debt fell by PLN 7.3 billion.