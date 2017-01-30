Stelmet profits take a hit in 2015/2016

Garden furniture producer Stelmet recorded PLN 68.2 million in consolidated net profits attributable to shareholders of the parent company in the financial year 2015/2016 (October 1, 2015 – September 30, 2016) against PLN 80.84 million profit a year earlier, the company said in a report. “Last year, we continued activities related to building competitive…
Related Posts
-
PGS Software net profits up by 12%...January 30, 2017
-
Sphinx records PLN 4.67 million profit i...January 23, 2017
-
Bank Millennium net profit falls y/y to ...October 28, 2016
-
Orbis net profit rises to PLN 80 mln in ...October 27, 2016