Stokrotka sales 8.9% up y/y in April

Sales of retail chain Stokrotka, part of Emperia Holding, increased in April by approx. 8.9 percent y/y reaching PLN 209 million, Emperia stated in a market filing. Revenue for the January-April period amounted to PLN 796 million, a 4.3 increases y/y. In April, the chain opened three new stores: two Stokrotka markets and one “5” store, reaching…
Related Posts
-
LPP with PLN 524 million revenue in Apri...May 5, 2017
-
CCC revenue up 11% y/y in April, online ...May 4, 2017
-
PRCH: 22 new brands entered Polish retai...March 28, 2017
-
Enterprises financial results up by 21.3...March 21, 2017