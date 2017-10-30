Strabag consortium signs PLN 722 mln deal

Strabag and Strabag Infrastruktura Południe have signed a contract with the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA) to construct three sections of the Via Carpathia motorway S19 for a total of PLN 722 million, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Construction stated. Altogether the deal involves the construction of 33 kilometers of the S19…
Related Posts
-
Lublin-Lubartów expressway to cost PLN 9...October 24, 2017
-
Strabag with a PLN 312 mln deal for the ...October 24, 2017
-
GDDKiA with PLN 5 bln EU financing deal...September 11, 2017
-
Budimex with PLN 211 mln dealJuly 23, 2017