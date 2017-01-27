Strabag to lead rail improvement project worth nearly PLN 1 billion

A consortium of Strabag and Krakowskie Zakłady Automatyki (KZA) has been awarded a contract worth PLN 966.14 million for extensive upgrades of the railway lines in the Kraków region. Its bid was reported to be the best out of six contenders, Polish railway operator PKP PLK said in a press release on Friday. Construction could…
