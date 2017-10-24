Strabag with a PLN 312 mln deal for the final piece of S7 expressway

A consortium of Strabag and Strabag Infrastruktura Południe has been selected by the General Directorate of National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA) as the contractor for the final part of the S7 expressway, the Pieńki-Płońsk section, with a deal value of PLN 311.7 million. Altogether 11 companies and consortia submitted their offers….
