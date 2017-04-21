The Grand Gala Leaders of the Energy and Manufacturing World 2017

On 5th of April, 2017 at 19:00 at the Westin Hotel in Warsaw, the Grand Gala Leaders of the World Energy and Production took place. The event was conducted by Marcin Prokop. Prizes were awarded in competitions “Leaders of the Energy World” and “Leaders of the Manufacturing World”.

We are honoured to introducing Laureates:

‘Leaders of Power Industry’

Producer of the Year – ENERGA company – In 2016 Energa was reorganized. Within the new company structure, the daughter company will be directly subordinated to the parent company. Reducing their numbers will result in a corresponding reduction in management boards and supervisory boards. It will shorten the decision-making path, particularly important for two large investments that Energa prepares: construction of Ostrołęka C and hydroelectric power plant on the second stage of the Vistula River. In the assumed model, Energa will be responsible for implementing a coherent innovation policy across the group, in line with the opportunities that are emerging in the market environment. In the area of manufacturing, companies managing conventional assets, cogeneration and renewable energy units will be integrated within the main structure, a separate service company will be the separate entity. Jacek Ko ś cielniak, Vice President of the Management Board, Energa, received the award.

Provider Solutions for the Sector – Microsoft – ICT Provider for Utilities supporting Digital Traning throughout the value chain. Microsoft and Partners offer the most comprehensive and innovative solutions for the energy industry while maintaining the highest standards of data security. Microsoft is a team of 100+ professionals in the utilities market worldwide. This is the most developed ecosystem of National and Global Partners. Device manufacturer, operating systems, databases, business solutions. It's an infrastructure provider in the cloud and Saas services. Microsoft helps people and businesses around the world realize their full potential: improve employee productivity, increase business process efficiency, build innovative SaaS services. Dariusz Piotrowski, Microsoft Board Member, received the award.

Innovation of the Year – Energy for Business – A new product called 'We Energy', which allows a large degree of dependence on the supply of electricity from the grid, which protects customers against energy-related power outages and enables business growth despite local power grid constraints. The size of the photovoltaic installation is adjusted to the individual energy consumption profile of the customer. Wojciech Pomyka ł a, Chairman of the Board, Energy for Business, received the award.

Corporate Social Responsibility – PGNiG Foundation. Ignacy Ł ukasiewicz – For the support of veterans of the Warsaw Uprising, who were included in the "PGNiG Gratitude Account", providing for subsidies to gas charges. The Foundation's representative, Mateusz Dzi ó b, received the award.

For the support of veterans of the Warsaw Uprising, who were included in the “PGNiG Gratitude Account”, providing for subsidies to gas charges. received the award. Man of the Year – Krzysztof Tchórzewski, Minister of Energy – For the construction of a strong Ministry of Energy, which guarantees the energy security of our country For a smooth and consistent reform of the hard coal mining industry and a constructive dialogue with the social side For effective negotiations with investors and creditors of Kompania Węglowa. The life of the Polish Mining Group, the largest coal company in the European Union For taking restructuring actions in Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa, which resulted in the success of the company on the stock market For actions that led to the European Commission’s mining aid notification and the acquisition of PLN 8 billion for this purpose. The Minister personally received the prize.

‘Leaders of the Manufacturing World’

Production Company of the Year 2016 – Seco / Warwic – is a company that implements IT solutions from the global shelf, so that it does not compete with the price but the latest technologies for metal heat treatment. The introduction of virtual technology into the industry is new and to the heavy industry, it is an event. Today, SECO / WARWICK solutions are used by the automotive, aerospace, defense, and other industries using heat treatment. The prize was received by Ms. Katarzyna Sawka, Global Marketing Director of SECO Group.

CSR – Corporate Social Responsibility 2016 – SITECH – Social responsibility in SITECH is an important element of the company's strategy and genetic code. SITECH contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development goals through responsibility towards employees, customers, local communities and the environment. SITECH provides attractive and safe working conditions, while also developing employees and offering a wealth of financial services. Engage in community action and actively pursue pro-ecological policy. SITECH's technologically advanced processes ensure the highest quality of our products.

Adam Holewa, Managing Director for Technical Affairs, SITECH received the award

Adam Holewa, Managing Director for Technical Affairs, SITECH received the award

Man of the Year – Karol Zarajczyk, President of the Board, URSUS – The success of President Karol Zarajczyk includes resurrection of the famous Polish brand URSUS. His determination to rebuild Polish legends contributed to the rapid development of the company, numerous awards and distinctions. Mr. Zarajczyk personally received the prize.

The ceremony was attended by key representatives of the energy and production industry, science and market regulator as well as representatives of government administration.

The time between the categories of the competition gave the guests an artistic performance of Małgorzata Ostrowska.