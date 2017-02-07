Sunday trade ban to be gradually implemented – PiS MP

According to Law and Justice (PiS) MP Adam Abramowicz, the proposed ban on trade on Sundays could be gradually imposed. For example in the first few months, the ban could be enforced on 2-3 Sundays per month. “We could introduce the new law in phases, to see how the ban would affect economy,” Abramowicz said….
