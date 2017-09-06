Sunday trade ban to cover only one Sunday per month – media

According to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, the government wants to impose the Sunday trade ban starting from next year, with two Sundays per month when the stores will be open. In 2019, that number would increase to three Sundays each month. “I proposed two Sundays because it seemed to me to be a kind of golden…
