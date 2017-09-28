Sunday trade ban with no impact on the budget – Morawiecki

Image: Wikimedia Commons

According to Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki, the planned Sunday trade ban, which would be in effect on every other Sunday starting from next year, will “have no significant impact on the budget.”

“The micro- and macroeconomic impact should be limited or none at all,” he said, calling the proposal “a very good solution.”

According to Morawiecki, the government is still looking for a compromise with business owners, who recently submitted a proposal, in which trade will be allowed on every Sunday, but employers would guarantee workers, at least two free Sundays per month.

The bill which was promised by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) during the parliamentary campaign, undertook many changes since the elections. At first, it was supposed to cover all Sundays and affect most shops, including even those at gas stations. Since then, the government has gradually eased the potential restrictions.