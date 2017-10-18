Super-Pharm launches transcational marketing project with ZenCard

October 18, 2017 Poland AM

Drug store chain Super-Pharm has launched a new transactional marketing project in collaboration with ZenCard, a fintech subsidiary of PKO Bank Polski. The pilot program will allow Super-Pharm’s clients to become members of the drug store’s loyalty program Klub LifeStyle, while paying for their shopping at the card terminal. The pilot program has been launched…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts